Kirkland man hospitalized after bus vs. motorcycle crash: DeKalb County sheriff

A Kirkland man was hospitalized Saturday after a bus collided with the motorcycle he was driving in a crash south of Waterman, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Chicago Road and Illinois Route 23 in Victor Township, just south of Waterman, according to a Sunday news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies reported that John Diaz-Abrego, 46, of the 7700 block of West 62nd Place in Summit, was driving a bus east on Chicago Road and disregarded a stop sign.

Diaz-Abrego was allegedly driving too fast to avoid collision with a Honda Shadow motorcycle driven by a 28-year-old Kirkland man, who suffered non life-threatening injuries in the collision. Paramedics from Waterman Fire Department took the Kirkland man to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

Diaz-Abrego, who did not report injuries, sheriff’s deputies said, is charged with disregarding a stop sign.

The bus was able to be driven from the scene.