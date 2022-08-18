New year, new faces: ‘Optimistic’ first day of school at Tyler Elementary in DeKalb

DeKALB – Emotions were running high Thursday morning leading up to the moment when students and their families started filing in line outside Tyler Elementary School in DeKalb for the first day of school.

Students and their families were spotted by school officials trekking toward the school grounds as early as 8 a.m.

Principal Jennice Turner said it’s clear that there was some excitement surrounding the first day in DeKalb District 428 for the 2022-23 school year.

“We had a lot of kids that were waiting to get in,” Turner said. “A lot of kids we asked, ‘Are you happy to be back?’ They were happy be back. So, we just had a lot of kids that came in early. Parents are here. They’re excited about the start of the new school year. We’re very optimistic that it’s going to be a great school year.”

Coreena Ryan, (left) paraprofessional at Tyler Elementary, welcomes first-grader Stella Harrelson and her mom Brianne Riley Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, on the first day at the school in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

This year marks Turner’s first year as Tyler Elementary School’s principal. She is filling a position previously held by Robyn Timmerman.

Turner said she looks forward to getting to know staff, as well as students and their families throughout the year.

“We’re shifting in, and jumping in, and making sure that we have everyone on board,” Turner said. “We’re trying to make sure that we’re meeting the needs of our students. So, we are going to really push to have a great year this year.”

Brittany Snow stood in line with her daughter, Evelyn Snow, waiting for entry into the school building.

“She’s really excited for first grade,” Brittany said. “She’s been looking forward to it, but she’s also been a little nervous.”

Brittany said she’s been trying to help ease her daughter out of the first day of school jitters.

“We’ve just been talking about the kids that she’ll see,” Brittany said. “She has some kids from last year. So, we just talk about them and a little bit about her teacher and what to expect.”

One moment, Evelyn appeared to be standing shyly at Brittany’s side. The next, Evelyn was running up toward and hugging her friend Queen.

Brittany said moments like this is what it’s all about.

Marcia Scott was chatting with her daughter, Evalina, as they stood in line waiting for entry into the school building.

“I’ve been attending all the functions that they have,” Scott said. “We were here last night to visit the class for a meet and greet. She knows her teacher.”

Scott said her daughter is new to Tyler School.

“Actually, she’s been homeschooled up until this point,” Scott said. “She wanted to come to school, so we’re letting her. We’ll see how it goes. It’ll be some adjustment, but everyone seems friendly and welcoming. So, I think she’ll do pretty good.”

Scott said she hopes to get her daughter caught up on social skills with other children her age.

“We were pretty relaxed as a homeschool, but we did all the main subjects and everything,” Scott said. “But a little more socializing just to get up to where she should be a little more.”

Anthony Banks stood in line with his siblings, Fiona and Leo, waiting for the doors to open. Banks said he would like them to have some sense of a return to normalcy.

“They started out in homeschool, so this is their first time being around kids in a classroom setting since the pandemic,” Banks said.

Banks said he was motivated to come out to help ensure that his siblings start the school year on a positive note.

“That’s why I’m here to today to meet the teachers,” Banks said, noting that he hadn’t yet met Fiona or Leo’s teachers.

Banks said he hopes his siblings make the most of their experience in school.

“I hope they make a lot of friends [and] learn a lot,” he said.