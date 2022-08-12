Genoa man killed in alleged hit-and-run; Belvidere woman ‘fully cooperating’ with police

GENOA – A 59-year-old man from Genoa was killed in what Genoa police said Friday was an apparent hit-and-run collision earlier this week.
A Belvidere woman accused of driving a car that collided with the cyclist and then leaving the scene was taken into police custody and released, though Genoa Police Chief Robert Smith said Friday she’s cooperating with authorities.
“We picked her up that night and then we released her,” Smith said. “She’s fully cooperative.”
No criminal charges have yet been announced.
According to a Friday news release from the Genoa Police Department, the man was riding a bicycle shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday when Genoa police were called to the intersection of First and Washington streets for a collision between a car and a bike.
When Genoa police arrived, they discovered the man had suffered major injuries. He was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, where he later died.
The driver of the car, a 20-year-old woman from Belvidere, is accused of leaving the scene after the crash, according to Genoa police. The woman was taken into police custody at her home in Belvidere, and is now “fully cooperating” with the ongoing police investigation, the release states.
Police have not yet released the identification of the victim or the woman, said Genoa Police Chief Robert Smith Friday.
No criminal charges have yet been announced in the incident, though more information is expected to be released early next week pending coordination with the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office, Smith said.
Police reported that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
The investigation is being conducted through the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Genoa Police Department at 815-784-2526.
This is a developing story which could be updated as more information becomes available.