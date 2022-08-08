Developer eyes banquet hall for former Midwest Museum of Natural History in Sycamore

SYCAMORE – A developer wants to turn the former Midwest Museum of Natural History building in downtown Sycamore into a banquet hall and event center, and is asking for city support.

State Street Ventures LLC at 425 W. State St. in downtown Sycamore, will go before the city of Sycamore’s Planning and Zoning Commission during a special meeting set for 6 p.m. Monday at the City Center for a rezoning request.

The museum closed in 2020 and has been vacant since, according to city documents released ahead of the meeting Monday.

The property, however, is not permitted for retail or hospitality use due to its prior occupancy. Tom Weaver, a representative for State Street Ventures, will be present at the meeting.

Final approval for a zoning change would need to go through the Sycamore City Council at a later date also.

According to a proposal application published by the city of Sycamore, Sam Patterson, the prospective buyer of the property, wants to make the former museum into a banquet hall and event center.