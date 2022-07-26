Students, safety and technology a highlight in State of the District 428 address

Shaw Local file photo - Blake Bollow, a freshman at DeKalb High School and part of the "Crowbotics" team, works on their robot Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Huntley Middle School in DeKalb. The team is preparing for a competition that begins in early April. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)