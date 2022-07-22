2 arrested, third at large after one of biggest seizures in DeKalb Police Department history: Cops

DeKALB – Two men are facing charges while a third remains at large after police found drugs, guns and $130,000 in cash inside a Kimberly Drive apartment during what authorities said Thursday was one of the largest seizures in DeKalb Police Department history.
According to a news release from the DeKalb Police Department, police officers and authorities with the DeKalb County Special Operations Team searched an apartment in the 800 block of Kimberly Drive in DeKalb July 14.
Police said they unearthed one of the department’s largest seizures with a search warrant on the north side apartment without incident.
Authorities reportedly uncovered 10 pounds of marijuana, 84 pills of ecstasy, four guns without legal permits, including one reported stolen, around $130000 in cash and 2.5 pints of promethazine, a narcotic often used to treat allergies, according to the release.
Sammie L. Oliver III, 33, of the 900 block of Lucinda Avenue in DeKalb and Raynard I. Adams, 28, of the 2400 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue in Chicago, were arrested July 14, court records show.
Shannon Atkins, 39, of the 800 block of Kimberly Drive in DeKalb, remains at large and is wanted on a $500,000 warrant. Atkins is charged with possession and manufacturing between 15 and 200 pills of ecstasy with the intent to deliver, manufacturing and possession of between 2,000 to 5,000 grams of marijuana, possession of a weapon by a felon, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, court records show.
Oliver is charged with possession of between 2,000 to 5,000 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, illegal possession of ammunition by a felon and being an armed habitual criminal.
Oliver is being held on a $400,000 bond issued by DeKalb County Judge Marcy Buick July 15. He would need to post $40,000 to be released from jail. Oliver is next set to appear at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 17 for a status hearing, records show.
Adams is charged with possession of between 2,000 to 5,000 grams of marijuana, manufacturing marijuana with the intent to deliver, manufacturing between 15 and 200 pills of ecstasy with intent to deliver.
Adams is being held on a $75,000 bond handed down July 15 by Associate Judge Joseph Petersen, according to DeKalb County court records. Adams posted the $7,500 needed to be released from DeKalb County Jail July 18, records show.
DeKalb police officials said the drug and weapons bust was the product of cooperative efforts through DeKalb Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office. Authorities called the incident a “stressful and extremely dangerous situation,” according to the release.