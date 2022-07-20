Dog, 6 puppies rescued from DeKalb storage unit: Police

DeKALB – A dog and her six puppies were rescued from inside a south side storage unit this week, according to DeKalb police.

In a social media post published Tuesday, DeKalb police said officers responded to a call which reported that dogs were locked in a Red Dot storage unit and barking. Red Dot storage units are located in the 200 block of Harvestore Drive, according to the storage company’s website.

When police arrived, the heat index was nearly 90 degrees.

“Officers and Red Dot Storage staff cut the lock to the storage unit and located a mother dog and her six young puppies,” the post reads. “All animals are safe at this time and receiving veterinary care.”

DeKalb police didn’t immediately respond to further requests for comment, or report that any charges or arrests came as a result of the incident.