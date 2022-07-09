DeKalb laundromat employee accused of telling Black woman she ‘should not have a white kid’: Police

Amy K. Kennedy, 48, of the 300 block of East Lincoln Highway in DeKalb, is charged with a hate crime, a class 4 felony, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct from the alleged incident which occurred Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Third Street Laundry, 141 S. Third St. (Inset provided by DeKalb County Jail, courthouse photo by Mark Black for Shaw Local) (Photo provided by DeKalb County Jail)