DeKalb police, sheriff: ‘Not aware’ of any existing ties to Highland Park alleged shooter

DeKALB - DeKalb County law enforcement officials said Monday they aren’t aware of any connections that exist between the DeKalb area and a 22-year-old suspected of shooting into an Independence Day parade in Highland Park and killing at least six people, wounding nearly three dozen others.

The July 4 shooting, reported shortly after 10 a.m. Monday, occurred in the Chicago suburb which lies about an hour east of DeKalb County. The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday released information on Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, who was wanted and at large for several hours after the reported shooting. Authorities took him into custody after a brief police chase about five miles north of where the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Monday.

According to the FBI’s person of interest profile, Crimo reportedly has ties to Rockford, DeKalb and Elgin.

Local police authorities, however, said they aren’t aware of anything specific when asked whether area agencies were contacted by Highland Park police or the FBI to assist in the ongoing mass shooting investigation.

“We have no records to indicate any ties to DeKalb,” said DeKalb Deputy Police Chief Jason Leverton around 6:15 p.m. Monday. “We have not had any direct contact with their investigation.”

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan said the sheriff’s office had not been contacted either as of 7:15 p.m.

“I am not aware of any ties here and we (sheriff’s office) has not ever had any contact with him,” Sullivan said.

A search of DeKalb County court records for Crimo revealed no criminal adult court records Monday.