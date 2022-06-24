New tattoo parlor gets OK to operate in Sycamore

SYCAMORE – A new tattoo parlor and body modification shop won approval from the Sycamore City Council this week to set up shop in town.

Heeding the recommendation of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission a week ago, council members voted unanimously to approve a special use permit for owner Kaylin Matekaitis to operate a parlor and body art shop on the first floor of 215 W. Elm St., which is also listed as 140 Somonauk Street Suite 101.

According to city documents, Sycamore city code allows tattoo parlors to operate on the first or second floor of a building as of December 2020. The space at 215 W. Elm St. is already zoned for business use, the documents show.

Matekaitis will serve her clients as appointment only between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., according to the business proposal.

Matekaitis previously told Sycamore Planning and Zoning commissioners that she’s been in the tattooing business for two years and wanted to bring her experience to the new shop from her time working at DeKalb Tattoo Company.

The developer plans to add a sink to the space as part of the health code requirements regulated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, according to the business plans. Matekaitis must also under inspections and receive state licensing before opening for business.

No timetable was given to when the business will be up and running.