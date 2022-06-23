5 things to do in DeKalb County: DeKalb Pride Parade, Friday night racing, Hinckley Firework Fest

1. 2nd Annual DeKalb Pride Parade – 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday starting at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

The Egyptian Theatre, Safe Passage, Sycamore Public Library, Queer-Oriented Rural Resource Network, Grace Place, Hometown Sports Bar & Grill, Youth Outlook, 94.9 WDKB and S.O.A.S. are co-hosting the free event for the community.

The event will feature a short Pride march at 6 p.m., viewing of the 2015 film “Tangerine,” and post-movie discussion. Community members of all ages are invited to partake in the Pride march, however participants should note the film is for mature audiences.

To learn about the event and how you can participate in a Pride social media contest, visit egyptiantheatre.org/events-schedule-2/ or call 815-758-1225.

Attendees are invited to wear their favorite pride attire, bring a decorated pride sign for the march and to come show support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

2. Friday night racing – 5 to midnight Friday at the Sycamore Speedway, 50W086 Old State Road in Maple Park

The race will feature powder puff, spectator and compact combat racing, plus socker stocker 25 lapper & demo.

Pits open at 5:30 p.m. Pit passes cost $30 for ages 14 and older and fast passes cost $15 for ages 5 and older. General admission gates open at 6 p.m. General admission tickets cost $12 for adults, $5 for kids age 5 to 11, and kids younger than 5 enter free.

Tickets can be bought in advance online at sycamorespeedway.com. Outside food or drinks are not allowed, and purchases are cash only, although there is an ATM on site. Credit cards are accepted at the souvenir and pit shack only.

For information, visit sycamorespeedway.com.

3. Hinckley Fireworks Fest – 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Hinckley High School, 700 E. Lincoln Ave, in Hinckley.

A car show will take place for the full two hours, with vendors, crafts, and Lions Club bingo.

Those with questions can call 815-286-3836 or email questions@hinckleyil.com.

4. SHiNDiG! Live at the Warehouse on Park – 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Warehouse on Park, 662 Park Ave. in Genoa.

Gates open at 6 p.m.. No one under the age of 16 is allowed. Tickets cost $10, and the band starts at 7 p.m.

Sweet Dream Desserts & Catering will be offering food. No outside food or drinks are allowed.

5. Friends of the Library Summer Book Sale – 1 to 4:30 p.m, Sunday at DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St in DeKalb.

The summer book sale will continue to take place in the library’s lower level with a selection of hardcovers and paperback books.

Books range from children’s and teen’s books, fiction, history, science, art, film, cookbooks, gardening, biographies, mysteries, science fiction and more.

All proceeds are used for library books, materials and programs.

For information, call (815) 756-9568, ext.1030, or email friends@dkpl.org.

