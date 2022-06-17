Sycamore’s Ryan Weckerly of MorningStar Media sentenced to 1 year, 1 day in prison for $3M kickback scheme

SYCAMORE - Businessman Ryan Weckerly of MorningStar Media was sentenced Friday by a federal Wisconsin judge to one year and one day in prison for his involvement in a $3 million kickback scheme with a former Wisconsin hospital executive.
Weckerly, 48, a Sycamore resident who is president and CEO of the now defunct MorningStar Media Group in Sycamore, appeared before U.S. District Judge William Conley Friday at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin in the federal courthouse in Madison, Wisconsin.
“I accept and agree what I did was wrong,” Weckerly said as he read a prepared statement to the court. “I wish I had been brave enough to say no to Ms. Bortner.”
Weckerly must report to prison between noon and 2 p.m. Oct. 5, Conley ruled. The Sycamore father of two, who was joined by wife Karen Weckerly Friday, declined to comment after his sentencing. He was also ordered to serve six months home confinement to begin upon his release, and will be under two 1/2 years of supervised release.
When Conley asked about the status of MorningStar Media, Weckerly said Friday MorningStar Media no longer operates and will be shuttered.
“Yes, I am closing down the business,” Weckerly said, adding he needs time to notify his clients. “I no longer have any employees, I’m the sole remaining person.
Weckerly faced up to 23 years in jail since federal wire fraud charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years. Aiding and abetting a false income tax return could bring three years in prison.
Weckerly pleaded guilty Nov. 4 to charges of wire fraud and aiding and abetting a false income tax return. Federal prosecutors said Weckerly took part in a five-year scheme dating back to 2015 with former Mercyhealth vice president of marketing and communications Barbara Bortner, 57, to defraud Janesville, Wisconsin-based health system Mercyhealth out of $3 million.
Weckerly and Bortner were also ordered to pay $2,428,275 in joint restitution to Mercyhealth. A restitution check for $30,419 to the Internal Revenue Service was already submitted by Weckerly, confirmed court officials.
Prosecutors alleged that Weckerly and Bortner falsified tax documents and sent inflated invoices, shuffling large sums of money throughout multiple bank accounts for years. Weckerly would submit inflated invoices for marketing work at Mercyhealth, and Bortner would receive kickbacks in return through MorningStar Media Group, which served as the health systems’ primary ad agency.
Weckerly was represented by Chicago-based attorney Steven Greenberg.
Bortner of Milton, Wisconsin, was sentenced by Conley on May 5 to 3½ years in federal prison for her role in the kickback scheme, according to federal court documents. She pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax invasion charges in front of Conley on Oct. 14, records show.
Mercyhealth is a regional health care provider based in Janesville, Wisconsin, that has hospitals in Rockford and Harvard and another in the works in Crystal Lake.
She will voluntarily surrender herself to begin her prison sentence at a Connecticut federal corrections institution between noon and 2 p.m. Aug. 2, records show.
A request by Bortner’s lawyers to serve her sentence at FCI-Danbury in Connecticut instead of the initially assigned FCI-Pekin in Pekin, Illinois, was granted by Conley on June 6, records show. Piper Kerman, author of “Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison”, also served her sentence at FCI-Danbury. The Netflix television show “Orange is the New Black” was based on Kerman’s book.
Bortner’s desire to serve her sentence at the Danbury minimum corrections facility was so she can receive substance abuse counseling, according to a motion filed May 31 by her Milwaukee-based lawyers Thomas Brown and Kristen Nelsen. While in prison, Bortner will participate in the Residential Drug Abuse program made available to federal prisoners at the Connecticut facility.
Illinois business records show that Weckerly also co-owns, along with his wife, Karen Weckerly, Sycamore-based coffee shop Coroco Coffee Roaster Collective, 224 S. California St., located next door to MorningStar Media.
Bortner was fired from the health system before the charges were announced Sept. 1, according to a letter obtained by the Daily Chronicle sent by Mercyhealth President and CEO Javon Bea. According to records from the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, Weckerly was listed as the president of MorningStar as of 2021 for the corporation.
According to the proposed plea agreements outlined in federal court documents, Bortner agreed that she owes the Internal Service Revenue more than $777,000 in restitution. Weckerly has agreed he owes the IRS $30,419 in restitution, according to court records. They both agreed that the total amount of the scheme came out to about $3.14 million from February 2015 to mid-2020.
