DeKalb police chief confirms shooting, fight on Crane Drive though no gunshot victim

DeKALB - Police recovered one bullet casing on Crane Drive late Thursday night from an apparent shooting, though no gunshot victim has been located, said DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd.
However, one man was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital with minor injuries suffered from a sharp object after a related fight, Byrd said Friday morning.
Byrd called the object an “edge weapon” and said he didn’t know what type of weapon it was that injured the man. Police believe the fight and gunshot occurred during one incident.
“All stemmed from a fight between several combatants,” Byrd said. “The motive for the fight is unknown.”
DeKalb police issued a citywide emergency alert around 9:53 p.m. Thursday warning residents to steer clear of the 800 block of Crane Drive on DeKalb’s north side while police investigated reports of gunfire. A second alert was sent around 11:45 p.m. that said the area was cleared of police.
“We did find one spent shell casing but we don’t have a victim as this time,” Byrd said.
The incident remains under investigation by DeKalb police.
This is a developing story which could be updated as more information becomes available.