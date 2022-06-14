Bond remains at $500K for DeKalb man charged in Memorial Day shooting, 2021 attempt car hijacking

DeKALB - A DeKalb County judge ruled recently that bond will remain at $500,000 for a DeKalb man charged in a Memorial Day shooting and a 2021 attempted car hijacking.

Carl Jones III, 28, of the 700 block of Regent Drive in DeKalb is charged with 14 criminal charges, including aggravated discharge of a firearm, armed violence, criminal damage to property, criminal damage to government supported property, aggravated resisting of a peace officer, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOIA card, and possession of ammunition without a FOID card. He was arrested June 2, according to DeKalb Police Department records.

Jones faces charges in both the Memorial Day and 2021 incident. Prosecutors said he failed to appear for a court hearing on the 2021 case.

During a June 9 hearing in front of 23rd Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick, Jones was represented by public defender Michelle Dietrich. Assistant State’s Attorney Suzanne Collins asked Buick to raise the bond amount in the 2021 vehicular hijacking case, which was initially set at $30,000 by Judge Philip Montgomery.

Buick ruled that Jones remain held at DeKalb County Jail on a $500,000 bond, an amount now attached to both cases. He would need to post $50,000 to be released from jail.

According to a Monday news release from the DeKalb Police Department, Jones is accused of shooting at several people and cars near the 900 block of Pappas Drive about 5 p.m. on Memorial Day, May 30. No people were injured in the shooting, however, several vehicle were struck by gunfire, police said.

Dietrich argued that Jones lives and works locally, and cited his lack of prior criminal history.

“One of the conditions of bond ... is that you were to appear in court each and every time the case was in court,” Buick said to Jones. “That did not happen. We have two failure to appear [charges] and that involves very serious allegations. There are new serious allegations ... so I think it appropriate at this time in that older felony case that we do increase the bail.”

Jones also is accused of injuring a police officer as he attempted to flee following a drug bust after he tried to sell marijuana to an undercover cop, according to a news release from the DeKalb Police Department

DeKalb police responded to the 900 block of Pappas Drive for reports of gunfire in the area on Memorial Day, May 30. Officers found six bullet shell casings, but at the time no victims or damaged property was found, according to the release.

Investigators said they reviewed surrounding surveillance video footage and interviewed witnesses to piece together what happened, according to the release. A masked man, later identified as Jones, allegedly stood on the side of a business at 930 Pappas Drive and shot at two other men, who fled in their vehicles.

Police said they believe Jones fired the gun and learned later that he also was wanted for selling drugs in the area.

Police said they believe the shooting wasn’t a random act of violence.

Jones is next set to appear for a status hearing at 2:30 p.m. June 22.