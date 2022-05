DeKALB - DeKalb police are investigating reports of gunfire on the city’s north side Memorial Day evening, according to a citywide emergency alert set around 6:15 p.m. Monday.

According to the alert, police are asking residents to avoid the 900 block of Pappas Drive as officers respond to reports of gunfire.

This is a developing story which will be updated as more information becomes available. Stick with the Daily Chronicle and Shaw Local for more.