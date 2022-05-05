5 things to do in DeKalb County for Mother’s Day

1. Attend “The Momologues” – 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at The House on Lincoln, 263 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb.

Local mothers will share their stories of the trials of motherhood. Guests are invited to share their own stories during the open mic. The event has free admission and complimentary refreshments.

Sponsors include the DeKalb Area Women’s Center, Kishwaukee United Way, League of Women Voters and Safe Passage.

For information, visit the Facebook event page or email momologuesdekalb@gmail.com.





2. Take mom out to a live theater showing of “Four Old Broads” presented by Stage Coach Players – 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and May 13-14, and 2 p.m. Sunday and May 15 at Stage Coach Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St. in DeKalb

When a former burlesque queen tries to get her friends to join her on a vacation cruise, she runs into problems – starting with the new nurse at Magnolia Place Assisted Living. The comedy, written by Leslie Kimbell, has a story reminiscent of the 1980s TV show “The Golden Girls.”

Tickets cost $15 each or $13 for seniors and children age 13 and younger. “Four Old Broads” contains adult language that may not be suitable for younger audience members.

Tickets can be bought by phone at 815-758-1940 or online at stagecoachplayers.com.





3. Treat mom with a drive-thru dinner during VAC’s Meals for Moms event – 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Voluntary Action Center, 1606 Bethany Road in Sycamore

The menu includes baked chicken, roasted potatoes, baked beans, roll and butter provided by Tom and Jerry’s and Catering by Diann, and a dessert cookie from Cookies in Crime of DeKalb.

Participants will be entered in a drawing for a jewlery package from Becky Beck’s Jewelry Store and a Mother’s Day themed basket. Participants can buy tickets for 50/50 and flower raffles.

Meal tickets cost $25 each or four for $75. Flower raffle tickets cost $5 each or five for $20. Tickets for the 50/50 raffle cost $10 each or three for $20.

The event will benefit VAC’s Meals on Wheels service.

To buy tickets, visit vacdk.networkforgood.com/events/40654-meals-for-moms-2022.





4. Do some last-minute shopping for – and with – mom at the DeKalb Back Alley Market – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Palmer Court on Second Street in downtown DeKalb

DeKalb merchants again will host this spring’s outdoor Back Alley Market event, a one-day maker’s event in downtown DeKalb. Second Street and Palmer Court will be closed for the duration of the event.

The market will feature more than 85 vendors, including antique, vintage, artists, fiber works, henna tattoos, local authors and musicians, as well as food trucks and food vendors.

The event is free and open to the public.

For information, visit DeKalb Back Alley Market’s Facebook page, facebook.com/palmerct.





5. Enjoy a special Mother’s Day Brunch at local restaurants – including The Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s and Hillside Restaurant

The Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s, 302 Grove St. in DeKalb, will have seatings for a Mother’s Day brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

The brunch will feature an appetizer station, breakfast station, omelette station, carving station and sweets and dessert station. All stations are unlimited. Non-alcoholic beverages are included, but not tax or gratuity. Bottomless mimosas are $18 and a loaded bloody Mary is $11. Cost is $35.99 per adult, $24.99 per child ages 4 to 12 and free for children 3 and younger.

Visit thefranadas.com or thelincolninn.com to submit a reservation request and for a full list of brunch offerings. Call 815-756-2345 for information.

Hillside Restaurant, 121 N. Second St. in DeKalb, will offer a Mother’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The full menu will be available, as well as salmon bernaise, stuffed chicken breast, baked ham with raisin sauce, blue cheese broil, rhubarb pie, strawberry shortcake and chocolate cake.

Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 815-756-4749.





Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at https://www.shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.



