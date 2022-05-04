Chicago man sentenced to 23 years for armed robberies in DeKalb, Cook County

A Chicago man was sentenced recently to 23 years in jail for violent crimes in DeKalb and Cook counties, including a 2020 armed robbery at a DeKalb gas station.

Quintarius C. Randolph, now 20, of 5100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Chicago, was 19 when he was charged with armed robbery along with Darneil A. Franklin, of DeKalb, after a drug deal gone wrong at a Marathon gas station on Sycamore Road.

Randolph pleaded guilty to the Class X felony charges in front of DeKalb County Judge Philip Montgomery on March 17, according to a news release from the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office. Montgomery sentenced Randolph to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on March 17.

In a news release, DeKalb County State’s Attorney Rick Amato thanked prosecutors in both counties, including Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Regna and Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Sean Brady for their dual prosecution.

“Mr. Randolph is a dangerous young man who forces the community to deal with his inability to make smart decisions,” said DeKalb County State’s Attorney Rick Amato in a statement. “I appreciate the willingness of Cook County authorities to work with officials here in DeKalb County to ensure that Mr. Randolph receives a sentence worthy of his criminal behavior.”

Randolph, formerly of the 900 block of Crane Drive in DeKalb, is expected to serve that time alongside an 11-year sentence he received after he pleaded guilty in Cook County to aggravated vehicular hijacking, also a Class X felony.

According to DeKalb County court records, Franklin told police the pair initially were going to meet a man in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station to sell him marijuana around 7 p.m. Dec. 3, 2020.

Instead, when the man got into the back seat of a white Chevrolet Malibu in the parking lot of the gas station to buy the drug, Randolph pointed a loaded silver and black Bersa .380 caliber handgun at the victim and stole some cash.

Police reported they found a loaded handgun with a defaced serial number in a small handbag Randolph was wearing, records show.

Randolph will receive credit for the 470 days he served in the DeKalb County Jail.



