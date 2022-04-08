Crews respond to house fire in rural Somonauk

SOMONAUK - Firefighters from Somonauk Fire Protection District and surrounding departments responded to a house fire in rural Somonauk early Friday morning.

Crews were called at about 6:30 a.m. Friday to a structure in the 11000 block of Pine Road for reports of a fully engulfed house. First responders were cleared from the area by about 10:45 a.m., though the building looked to have suffered severe damage.

Crews from DeKalb, Cortland and Sandwich departments were among those who responded. Somonauk Fire Chief Patrick Colford was not immediately available for comment. Officials from DeKalb and Cortland fire departments confirmed Friday they sent crews to aid firefighting efforts during the incident.

This is a developing story which will be updated as more information becomes available.