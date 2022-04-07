Belvidere man charged after police find loaded guns in car

SYCAMORE – A Belvidere man and convicted felon is facing new charges after he recently was pulled over by Sycamore police who reportedly found two loaded guns in his jacket.
Javonte D. White, 29, of the 1500 block of West Sixth Street in Belvidere was arrested March 27 and charged with being armed as a habitual criminal, a Class X felony; aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 2 felony; unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony; and possession of a firearm and ammunition without a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card, both Class A misdemeanors. If convicted of the more serious Class X felony, White could face up to 30 years in prison.
According to police, White does not have a valid FOID card or concealed carry license. White has a prior felony robbery conviction from 2010 and felony armed robbery conviction from 2011, both in Kane County, according to court documents.
According to DeKalb County court records, a Sycamore police officer was driving behind a white Chevrolet Malibu with temporary Illinois license plates at 2:09 a.m. March 27. The officer reported that the car’s license plate light was not working and the right turn lamp was left in the “on” position. As a result, the officer checked the vehicle’s registration, according to records.
The search showed White had multiple warrants out for his arrest and a suspended driver’s license, according to court records.
Police pulled over the car, which belonged to White, in the 2500 block of Bethany Road. Sycamore police said White’s warrants included a violation of an order of protection out of Rockford.
“While searching his person, we located a loaded [.25-caliber] pistol in his left jacket pocket and a loaded [.25-caliber] pistol in his right jacket pocket,” according to court documents. “During the inventory search of the vehicle, a ... shotgun that was unloaded was located in the trunk.”
According to court records, DeKalb County Judge Joseph Pedersen appointed the county’s public defender’s office to represent White. On March 28, Pedersen set White’s bond at $100,000. White would have to pay $10,000 to get out of DeKalb County Jail.
White is due back in court at 2:30 p.m. April 28 for a status hearing.