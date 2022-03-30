Philip Montgomery named new circuit judge for 23rd Judicial Circuit

SYCAMORE – The 23rd Judicial Circuit court, which includes DeKalb and Kendall counties, soon will have among its judges a familiar face after Associate Judge Philip Montgomery is appointed to the circuit this summer.

According to a Monday news release, Montgomery was appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of DeKalb County Judge Thomas Doherty. Montgomery’s tenure as circuit judge begins July 5 and he will be sworn in at 4 p.m. July 15 at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore, where he’s served in local court roles for more than a decade.

Montgomery said in the release he wanted to thank the Supreme Court for the appointment.

“For the past 14 years, I have had the honor of serving the citizens of DeKalb County as an assistant state’s attorney, an associate judge and now as a circuit judge,” Montgomery said in the statement. “I will continue to strive for justice in all matters.”

DeKalb County Chief Judge Bradley Waller said in the release the 23rd Judicial Circuit also is thankful for the state justices for appointing Montgomery to the seat.

“Judge Montgomery’s work as an associate judge has not gone unnoticed by our Supreme Court,” Waller said in the statement. “We are all looking forward to working with Phil [in] his new role.”

Montgomery is a graduate of Eastern Illinois University and Drake University College of Law. He and his wife, Lisa, live in DeKalb.