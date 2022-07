DO YOU WANT TO WIN BIG THIS SUMMER?

Enter the Daily Chronicle’s Summer Sweepstakes 2022 for a chance to win a $50 gas gift card & $100 worth of Kishwaukee College merchandise! One winner will be chosen at random from all entries received by the deadline date. You may enter once through August 22, 2022.

Enter here!

Thank you to our special sponsor:

Kishwaukee College