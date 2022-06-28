Girls wrestling: DeKalb coach Conor Infelise hopes to match boys’ success with new program

DeKalb girls wrestlers Jade Weiss (left) and Alex Gregorio-Perez lock up Monday, June 27, 2022, during practice in the wrestling room at DeKalb High School. This will be the first year DeKalb will have a girls wresting team. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)