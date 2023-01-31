Gymnastics: Leah Benson leads DeKalb-Sycamore to regional title

WHEATON – Leah Benson didn’t know what to expect when she joined the DeKalb-Sycamore gymnastics team a few years ago.

These days, the Sycamore senior is a key reason why the program consistently has been one of the elite teams in the state, and was again Monday. She won balance beam and finished second in the all-around to lead her team to the Wheaton Warrenville South Regional title.

With 141.275 points, DeKalb-Sycamore advances to next week’s Lake Park Sectional, while runner-up Wheaton Warrenville co-op waits. The hosts scored a 138.15 and hope to earn an at-large qualifier once all the regionals are completed later this week.

“I didn’t know what to expect, but I love the team part of it and making new friends and pushing each other to get better,” Benson said. “We had a lot of fun last year to go out here and compete. We all did our best last year, and we want to do that again and to have fun and to also do really good.”

Benson finished just ahead of fellow senior Eden Russell in the all-around with scores of 35.9 and 35.775, respectively.

Junior Annabella Simpson finished fifth in the all-around with a 35.6, while freshman Gianna Goff was sixth with a 32.475. Senior Molly Kuntzi contributed a beam score, and junior Kaitlyn Lisafeld provided the team with an 8.85 for its final vault score.

“Seeing the progress we’ve made throughout the year is amazing,” Russell said. “But I definitely think there’s room for improvement, and that motivates us to make improvements for the sectional. And just the small things throughout the meet that we know we can do better and can make happen.”

It’s that hard work behind the scenes that ultimately pays dividends, but the benefits of the journey are equally of value.

“It’s really fun, and I really love the team aspect of it,” Russell said. “And it’s being there to support each other through the ups and downs. I love the team bonding part of it.”

Coach Andy Morreale would love to see the team hit on that apparatus that’s been a thorn in the side of his gymnasts. It could be the difference between getting to state and potentially winning another trophy or sending individual gymnasts to Palatine.

“Each meet we’ve been building, especially the second part of the season, and here I thought once you get to regionals the scoring is a little tighter, and I felt bars, floor and vault we did a great job,” he said. “There were some landings that kind of hurt us, but all in all, we did pretty good. As it’s been all season, beam bit us. Beam is the one that either makes or breaks you.”

DeKalb-Sycamore has an appointment on the beam next Monday in Roselle.

“We definitely could be a 144-plus team,” Morreale said. “And I think Vernon Hills is pretty good and then after that it’s all bunched up is what it looks like which makes it fun. You’ll have to be on your game next week.”

Wheaton Warrenville co-op junior Haylie Hinckley had a dynamite finish during her floor routine, which also was the last performance of the night, as she nailed her double backflip.

“That was one of the best double backs I’ve done in my entire like,” she said. “I was like, ‘Wow.’”

Hinckley also won bars with a 9.375 and vault with a 9.425 while claiming the all-around title with a 36.9.

“I was very excited about bars,” she said. “That was one of the best bar sets I’ve done in a while. And then beam, I don’t know what happened. I kind of slid down the beam, but other than that, it was a pretty solid beam routine, so I was happy with that. And vault, that was one of my better vaults.”

Jordan Wach took second on beam, floor and vault as well as fifth on bars for Wheaton Warrenville co-op. The junior finished fourth in the all-around with a 35.65, while senior teammate Allie Kroger was fourth on beam.

“I think we did pretty well as a team,” Hinckley said. “We haven’t been doing our best, but we have everyone now and we’re trying to put in new skills. We’ve worked really hard. I’m very proud of them.”

Kaneland edged Addison Trail, 120.975 to 120.85 for third place.

Addison Trail senior Maddie Muccianti was fourth in the floor exercise with an 8.9. She also placed seventh on bars.

Kaneland senior Olivia Kerrins was seventh in the all-around with a 32.175 to lead the Knights. She also took seventh on vault. Junior Kaci Randall was seventh on floor.