Daily Chronicle 2025 Golfer of the Year: Sycamore’s Gavin Sedevie

Sycamore's Gavin Sedevie tees off during the Pirate Invitational earlier this year at Deer Park Golf Club in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

It’s not unusual for a player to look up to his or her coach, viewing the elder as a role model.

Sycamore boys golf coach Dan Wheeler said junior golfer Gavin Sedevie’s even demeanor on the course is an inspiration even to him.

“He’s a role model for younger golfers and a role model for me,” Wheeler said. “There are times I’m playing golf and I’m like, ‘What would Gavin do here?’ It’s just stay calm, stick with the course and don’t let your emotions get the better of you. It’s incredible.”

Sedevie averaged a 36.5 per nine holes this year, taking 17th at the state tournament, shooting a 3-over par 150. Last year he was in 50th place with a 161 at the state tournament.

Sedevie said he was shooting for a Top 25 finish this season, hoping to finish twice as high as he did last year.

“I overachieved that, I guess, and got 17th,” Sedevie said. “I felt like I was playing pretty well down there. My coaches put together a great game plan for me and all I had to do was execute it.”

Wheeler said Sedevie is a consummate leader in the way he’s able to keep his composure on the golf course. He avoids high highs and low lows.

Wheeler said this was obvious even at the state tournament against the best Illinois had to offer. Sedevie’s stoicism gave him an advantage over most golfers.

“He is the perfect role model with the way he carries himself on the golf course,” Wheeler said. “His mental game far exceeds that of anyone he plays against. Even down at the state tournament, you’re with a lot of really, really good golfers. And the amount of wasted energy that other golfers show on the course with high emotions, low emotions, Gavin is like a machine. He goes into this mindset that’s business-like. You never see him upset, you never see him excited. It’s just next shot, next shot, next shot.”

Wheeler also pointed to a two-day tournament in Peoria as an example of how Sedevie benefits from his even play. He was 7-over with six holes left. He birdied all six holes.

And according to Wheeler, it was impossible to tell.

“It was unbelievable. I’ve never had six birdies in a row,” Wheeler said. “You’d think he was jumping around and high-fiving people. But people were asking him how he played, and he was like ‘Fine.’ Again, you shot six birdies in a row. And he’s like, ‘I had a good stretch.’

Sedevie credits his offseason routine for his strong play. He competes in Illinois Junior Golf Association tournaments as well as Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championships and trains with TPS Players Service.

In addition to a Top 10 finish at state next year, he’s hoping both he and the Spartans can claim Interstate 8 titles next year. Sedevie was fifth and the Spartans third in the conference.

Wheeler said the I-8 is just as competitive in golf as it is in its higher-profile sports like baseball and football, but definitely thinks Sedevie and the Spartans are capable of breaking through to the top level.

“I’ve been putting in the work in the offseason to give myself and my team a chance,” Sedevie said. “A conference title would be really cool I think. Getting on the all-conference team is a really cool achievement too. All I can do next year is just get it for the fourth time I guess.”