Daily Chronicle 2025 boys cross country preview: 5 to watch

Kaneland’s Carson Kaiser competes in the Eddington cross country invitational at Kaneland High School in Maple Park last year. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Network)

Andy Duran, jr., DeKalb

His time of 17:30.45 earned him 44th place during the Class 3A Harlem regional last fall. That’s the top returning time for the Barbs.

Personal bests that are timely are ideal. Last year Hageman slid just under the 17-minute mark (16:59.9) in the Class 1A Rock Island (Alleman) sectional.

Logan Jones, sr., Sycamore

No one on the Sycamore roster finished last year’s sectional faster (16:13.42) than this senior, multi-sport athlete. Also a bowler, Jones will look to roll the Spartans back to state.

Carson Kaiser, so., Kaneland

There was just one freshman to finish among the Top 29 in the state in Class 2A last year and Kaiser rose to that occasion, placing sixth overall (14:41.30).

Evan Whildin, sr., Kaneland

This Grateful Dead fan and avid runner will have the Knights “Truckin’” back to state if he can have a repeat performance this fall. He took 36th in Class 2A state last year to help the Knights place fifth as a team.