June 30, 2023
2023 Daily Chronicle All-Area Baseball Team

By Eddie Carifio
Dekalb's Jackson Kees delivers a pitch against Sycamore at Kiswaukee College on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Malta.

2023 Daily Chronicle All-Area Player of the Year

Jimmy Amptmann, sr., P/DH, Sycamore

First team

Sycamore's Kyle Hartmann puts a ball in play during their Class 3A regional semifinal against St. Francis Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Kaneland High School in Maple Park.

Kyle Hartmann, jr., C Sycamore - Not only a stalwart behind the plate, Hartmann hit .380 with seven home runs and 37 RBIs in helping the Spartans to a 34-6 record and a third-place finish in the Class 3A state tournament. Despite being lifted for a courtesy runner more often than not, he still scored 11 times.

Sycamore's Lucas Winburn slides safely into home plate against DeKalb at Kiswaukee College on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Malta.

Lucas Winburn, sr., 1B/P, Sycamore - Winburn hit .326 with five home runs and 25 RBIs. He was also 2-0 in 24 2/3 innings, making two starts and 10 total appearances. He struck out 38 and walked 19 with a 2.28 ERA.

DeKalb Nik Nelson (3) tags out Waubonsie Valley Nicholas Martin (19) during the game on Tuesday April 25th held at DeKalb High School.

Nik Nelson, so., 2B/SS, DeKalb - The sparkplug at the top of the Barbs’ lineup, the sophomore all-DuPage Valley Conference selection hit .317 and had a .445 on-base percentage. He scored 32 times and stole six bases.

DeKalb’s pitcher Jackson Kees (1) pitches during the first inning of the regional game on Thursday May 25th while traveling to Hampshire High School to take on Hampshire.

Jackson Kees, so., SS/P, DeKalb - The Barbs’ MVP and all-DVC selection was a dual threat for the team. He hit .294 with a home run and 24 RBIs. He also scored 25 times and stole five bases. On the hill, he was 3-5 with a 3.02 ERA, striking out 52 in 46 1/3 innings while walking 12.

Kaneland's Johnny Spallasso throws the ball across the field during their game against Sycamore Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Kaneland High School.

Johnny Spallasso, sr., SS/P, Kaneland - Called the team’s most consistent hitter by coach Brian Arvesa on a team full of hitters, Spallasso hit .339 this year. He had a home run, drove in 30 runs and scored 38 times.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Sycamore starter Owen Piazza delivers a pitch against Effingham during the Class 3A third-place state baseball game in Joliet Saturday.

Owen Piazza, sr., 3B/P, Sycamore - Piazza got it done both at the plate and on the mound for the Spartans, hitting .337 while driving in and scoring 24 runs. He was also 8-0 with a 1.82 ERA, striking out 41 and walking 14 in 42 1/3 innings.

Sycamore's Conner Williar slides safely in with a triple during their game against Burlington Central Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Sycamore Community Park.

Conner Williar, sr., OF, Sycamore - Williar hit .412 and had an OPS of 1.032 hitting up and down the lineup for the Spartans. He finished with both 24 runs scored and 24 RBIs, plus pitched the fourth most innings for Sycamore. He was 3-0 with a 2.21 ERA, striking out 27 and walking 14 in 25 1/3 innings.

Sycamore's Kiefer Tarnoki (7) connects during the second inning of an Illinois Class 3A super-sectional, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Geneseo.

Kiefer Tarnoki, sr., OF, Sycamore - While coach Jason Cavanaugh would frequently tweak the Sycamore lineup, one constant was Tarnoki at the leadoff spot. He hit .417, reached base over half the time and had an OPS of 1.081. He hit three home runs, drove in 27 and scored 44 times.

Sycamore relief pitcher Tommy Townsend throws to first after fielding a soft infield grounder as catcher Kyle Hartmann stands behind him during the Class 3A state baseball semifinal in Joliet on Friday.

Tommy Townsend, sr., OF/P, Sycamore - The other constant in the Sycamore lineup batting in the third spot, the big lefty stick hit .352 with eight home runs and 43 RBIs, scoring 44 times. He had a 1.114 OPS, but also pitched very well as the team’s closer. He was 2-1 and 3 for 3 in save opportunities with a 0.51 ERA, allowing just two earned runs and six walks all year.

Sycamore's Collin Severson tries to make a play during their game against Morris Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the Sycamore Community Sports Complex.

Collin Severson, jr., SS/OF, Sycamore - The lefty fielder went from a courtesy runner to the team’s starting shortstop over the course of the year and ended up second on the team in batting average (.406), first in on-base percentage (.513) and third in OPS (1.096). He hit a home run, drove in 24 runs and scored a team-leading 48 times.

Parker Violett, jr., 1B/OF/P, Kaneland - Not only was he one of the Knights’ primary starters, he swung a big bat in the middle of their lineup. He hit .354 with five home runs and 40 RBIs, while also scoring 34 times. He also drew 21 walks and had an OPS of 1.068.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Sycamore relief pitcher Matthew Rosado celebrates after the Spartans’ ended an Effingham scoring threat during the Class 3A third-place state baseball game in Joliet Saturday.

Matthew Rosado, jr., P/3B, Sycamore - The reliever ended up picking up the win in four outstanding innings of relief against Effingham in the Class 3A third-place game. He was 5-1 in 11 appearances, five starts. He had a 0.39 ERA with 48 strikeouts and seven walks. He also hit .383 with a 1.051 OPS with two home runs, 17 RBIs and 20 runs scored.

Indian Creek's Noah Fenske (right) and Hinckley-Big Rock's Martin Ledbetter at second base during their game Monday, May 1, 2023, at Indian Creek High School in Shabbona.

Martin Ledbetter, so., C/P/1B, Hinckley-Big Rock - Ledbetter set the school’s home run record, going yard 12 times. He also hit .563 with a 1.911 OPS and drove in 43 runs. And in 28 2/3 innings on the hill he went 2-1 with 61 strikeouts, 20 walks and a 2.44 ERA

Second team

Kaneland's Alex Panico swings and misses at a pitch against L-P on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Dickinson Park in Oglesby.

Zack Konrad, jr., C, Kaneland

Maddux Clarence, jr., P/1B/DH, DeKalb

Joey Puleo, sr., 2B/3B/OF, Sycamore

Ben Hintzsche, sr., P/SS, Hinckley-Big Rock

Jeffrey Probst, jr., OF, Indian Creek

Ethan Wilnau, sr., OF, Genoa-Kingston

Alex Panico, sr., OF, Kaneland

Brodie Farrell, soph., OF, DeKalb

Josh Klemm, sr., P, DeKalb

Genoa-Kingston's Nolan Perry rounds third on his way to scoring a run during their game against Rockford Lutheran Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Genoa-Kingston High School.

Honorable mention - Saje Beane, jr., 3B, Hinckley-Big Rock; Nolan Perry, sr., SS/P, Genoa-Kingston; Hutner Britz, sr., 2B/SS, Sycamore; Cole Latimer, fresh., CF; Isaac Black, soph., 3B, DeKalb; Nate Nunez, sr., C, DeKalb; Sam Genslinger, sr., IF, Indian Creek; Will Baumgartner, SS, sr., Sycamore