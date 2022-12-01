2022 Daily Chronicle All-Area Girls Cross Country Team

First team
Korima Gonzalez, DeKalb, jr. – Gonzalez peaked at an 18:46 this year and was the top runner for the Barbs in all eight of her races. She was three seconds away from qualifying for state after a top-10 finish in the regional.
Danielle Bower, Kaneland, fr. – The freshman had a huge impact in her first season, setting a season-best mark of 19:34 and getting into the sectional round. She was also All-Interstate 8 Conference.
Hayley King, Sycamore, jr. – She peaked at a 19:35 this year and averaged at about a 20:33. She was top 10 in the regional to qualify for the sectional round and finished fifth in the I8 Meet.
Brenda Aquino, DeKalb, so. – Aquino ran her way off the frosh/soph team and onto varsity by the end year with her strong performances. She made it into the sectional round after clocking a season-best 20:32.
Abigail Lechocki, Kaneland, so. – She peaked at a 19:59 this year and was honorable mention in the Interstate 8.
Layla Jamisch, Sycamore, fr. – She finished in an average of 21:01 this year and was 19th at regionals to make the sectional round. She was 12th in the I8 Meet.
Caroline Bend, Indian Creek, sr. – Bend peaked at a 20:39 this year and averaged a 21.15, taking 12th at regionals. She fought off injuries this year to cap her career with the Timberwolves.
Honorable mention
Emily Gonzalez-Fernandez, DeKalb, so.; Maret Siblik, DeKalb, fr.; Violet Northrup, Genoa-Kingston, sr.