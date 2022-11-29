Girls basketball: DeKalb defense powers Barbs past Rochelle as hot start continues

DeKALB – Rochelle was turning the ball over but DeKalb was having a hard time capitalizing.
The pressure defense never stopped, however, and the Barbs used a second-quarter run buoyed by steals and blocks to build a 17-point lead en route to a 49-25 win over the Hubs on Monday.
“We’ve been priding ourselves all season and in practice on defense,” first-year DeKalb coach Brad Bjelk said. “We’re still building our understanding of team goals and what we do. We played really well in the first and second quarter, and the third quarter was a rough patch.”
The Barbs (5-1) still have only one loss as they prepare to open DuPage Valley Conference play against Metea Valley on Thursday. Kailey Porter led the Barbs with 17 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in the win.
Porter had a block in the second quarter she turned into a three-point play on the other end, opening up a 17-4 lead midway through the second quarter. The game had been tied at 2-all for the first 5:15 of the game until DeKalb scored eight straight points to close the first quarter with a 19-2 run.
It wasn’t just Porter sparking things defensively. Ella Medina didn’t score until the fourth quarter but had six steals, two blocks and four rebounds in the win.
“When we do get in a rut, yeah OK our shots aren’t falling on offense, but we can always get it back on defense,” Medina said. “Getting those steals and getting those blocks really turn up our energy and get us to push harder.”
After Porter’s block, Medina followed with a block that led to a fast-break bucket for Alicia Johnson, who finished with six points for the Barbs along with three rebounds and two steals.
Rochelle (1-6) got within 14 in the fourth, but a 3-pointer by Ella Russell kicked off 9-0 run to secure the win.
“It just goes to everybody’s hard work and preparation,” Bjelk said. “Myself and the coaching staff, we’ve just been pushing these girls, and they’ve been responding. It’s all on them. Their hard work is paying off. But we can’t settle because it’s going to get harder.”
Bjelk said Medina is one of those hard workers, and the results are paying off on the floor for the 5-foot-5 sophomore.
“She has great heart and great effort. She’s intense,” Bjelk said. “Those are the things that are always going to be there for her that she can rely on. All of our girls have that, too. Sometimes the shots are off, but you can always depend on your focus and your heart, and that’s what we’re trying to teach.”
Russell and Cayla Evans scored seven points each for the Barbs. Kara Martinez led the Hubs with eight points, while Alivia Henkel had nine rebounds.
The Barbs struggled shooting throughout the game, forcing 33 turnovers that led to 18 points. But Medina said as long as the defense is tough, the shots will come around.
“If your shots are not falling, you’ve got to get it back on defense,” Medina said. “Make them work on defense. The harder you work, the harder it is for them to get it past you. Just working on defense, getting those steals will lead to better things.”