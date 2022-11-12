Girls volleyball: Genoa-Kingston tops IC Catholic for Class 2A state championship

NORMAL — The Genoa-Kingston girls volleyball team captured the first state championship in program history Saturday afternoon, defeating IC Catholic in straight sets 25-21, 27-25 at CEFCU Arena (formerly Redbird Arena) in Normal in the IHSA Class 2A state championship match.
Before this year’s run, Genoa-Kingston previously had won just three regional titles and never won a sectional, much less an IHSA State Finals appearance.
For IC Catholic, this year’s run marked the program’s 10th finals appearance and first time in the state title match since winning Class 2A in 2013. IC Catholic has won three state titles.
• This is a developing story and will be updated.