Prep volleyball: Class 2A State Tournament team-by-team previews

Friday’s semifinals
Genoa-Kingston vs. Illinois Valley Central, noon
IC Catholic Prep vs. Freeburg, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday’s matches
Third-place game: Semifinal losers, 12:25 p.m.
Championship: Semifinal winners, 1:55 p.m.
Genoa-Kingston Cogs
Coach: Keith Foster, 13th year (271-171-2)
Record: 36-4
State history: First appearance
Keep an eye on: Tennessee Tech commit Alayna Pierce has been a force up top for the Cogs. The 5-foot-11 junior outside hitter has 426 kills and is also second on the team with 281 digs to be an effective weapon throughout the Cogs rotation.
Also: Alivia Keegan, jr., S/OH (390 assists, 109 digs, 137 kills); Hannah Langton, jr., L (425 digs, 100 assists); Mia Wise (373 assists, 87 digs, 57 aces); Kailey Kline, sr., DS/OH (219 digs, team-high 59 aces); Kaitlin Rahn, sr., MB (team-best 51 blocks, 174 kills; Lily Mueller, sr., MB (213 kills, 47 blocks)
IC Catholic Prep Knights
Coach: Nancy Kerrigan, ninth year (207-95)
Record: 32-1
State history: 10th trip, three titles, last trip was in 2013 when they won a title
Keep an eye on: Junior outside hitter Ava Falduto has committed to Penn State and has 449 kills this year – no other Knight has more than 100. She also has 278 digs on the year.
Also: Lucy Russ, jr., S (677 assists, 213 digs, 97 kills, 50 aces); Alysa Lawton, jr., L (291 digs); Jenny Fromelt, jr., MB (team-high 47 blocks)
Illinois Valley Central Grey Ghosts
Coach: Troy Webb, seventh year (151-75-1)
Record: 36-3-1
State history: First appearance
Keep an eye on: Senior outside hitter Kenna Wollard is not only committed to Purdue but has a team-best 656 kills and 264 digs on the year. She also has 49 aces, second-best on the team.
Also: Sage Geltmaker, jr., OH (171 kills, 247 digs, 45 aces); Ali Bainter, jr., S (931 assists, 61 aces, 179 digs); Olivia Thompson, sr., L (223 digs); Lizzy Short, jr., MH (team-best 44 blocks).
Freeburg Midgets
Coach: Brooke Kloess, eighth year (198-68)
Record: 33-7
State history: Eighth appearance, four titles. Last appearance was in 2009 when they repeated as state champions.
Keep an eye on: A balanced team with four players with at least 199 kills and for players with more than 250 digs, junior outside hitter Avery Hesseldenz leads the team with 301 kills and is second with 343 digs.
Also: Kylie Kisgen, sr., DS (601 digs); Bella Gorja, sr., MB, (team-best 69 blocks and 48 aces, 227 kills, 149 digs); Lindsey Muskopf, jr., OH/DS (254 kills, 395 digs, 32 aces) Kylie Stover, jr., S (282 assists, 144 digs); Ella Gagen, sr., S (606 assists, 258 digs)