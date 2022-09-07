Girls volleyball: DeKalb tops Indian Creek in straight sets

SHABBONA – What DeKalb senior Kailey Porter called great team chemistry resulted in a 25-21, 25-10 win against the Indian Creek Timberwolves on Tuesday.
The Barbs started Game 1 in control as they took a 3-0 lead early. This lead would grow to 6-1 because the Timberwolves could not contain the spike.
DeKalb’s Kailey Porter played a critical role in helping her team take the early lead against Indian Creek.
“We had great passes, which led me to score, and we have great chemistry,” Porter said.
DeKalb did a good job defensively on Indian Creek, not allowing it to get into the match early. DeKalb took its biggest lead of the first set at 19-10 and looked to put the Timberwolves away early.
But Indian Creek went on an 8-2 scoring run, making it 21-18. The Timberwolves’ surge led to a DeKalb timeout.
Timberwolves coach Matt Orstead spoke about how he was impressed with his team’s late comeback in the set. But Orstead also said his team needs to improve in putting balls in play.
“Every single game we have played we have the thought that we are never out of the game,” Orstead said. “We always want to be competitive and never let a team take a victory from us; they have to earn it.”
After a timeout, the Barbs looked to close out the first set, but the Timberwolves refused to give up. They made the score 24-21, putting the pressure on the Barbs. But DeKalb put away the game on the next point.
“Our serving and receiving are very strong, and that took us very far early in the game,” DeKalb coach Nicole Lambert said.
The Barbs dominated the second game because of the Timberwolves’ defensive struggles. DeKalb took an early advantage on Indian Creek, 10-4, and extended that to a 21-6 lead.
“The team did a really good job at serving, receiving and communicating on both sides of the ball,” Lambert said.
The Barbs wouldn’t allow the Timberwolves to come back like they did in the first game, and they rolled to a 15-point win.
“We have been playing with each other since seventh grade, so I think team chemistry has a key role in winning,” Porter said.