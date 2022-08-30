Genoa-Kingston rolls past Sycamore in straight sets

GENOA – The old gym was a new experience for Genoa-Kingston on Monday night against Sycamore, but that didn’t slow the Cogs down in a 25-13, 25-7 win over the Spartans.
Instead of playing at the high school, the teams met at Genoa-Kingston Middle School, which was the district’s high school through 2002. It was for Retro Night between the teams, and the small, sweaty, crowded gym was loud through both sets.
“It was kind of interesting being in a different setting, hosting away from the high school gym,” Foster said. “I thought the girls really answered and played well. We didn’t let the different setting change the way we play our game.”
Sycamore (0-3) battled early in the first set, forcing a tie at 7 when Laci Neece and Grace Hunt blocked a shot by Lily Mueller. But the Cogs (3-0) rattled off four straight points, including one on a Mueller kill. Sycamore got it to 15-12 but the Cogs closed the match with 10 of the final 11 points, finishing things on one of Alayna Pierce’s team-best 10 kills on the day.
“We played a little timid at times,” Sycamore coach Jennifer Charles said. “I think we allowed the atmosphere to get the best of us. I think we had spurts of good plays by individuals. I just didn’t see spurts of play as a team effort.”
Sycamore had an early lead in the second game, but the Cogs took the lead at 5-4 on a kill by Pierce. The Spartans trailed by two later when Pierce smashed through a block attempt, which kicked off 10 straight points for the Cogs.
“I thought we played awesome,” said Genoa-Kingston libero Hannah Langton, who had eight kills. “We really kept the game in our control and worked together. When we did have those off moments we picked right back up. We celebrated each other and worked for each other.”
Mueller finished with six kills, Kaitlin Rahn with five and Mia Wise facilitated the offense with 22 assists.
“We were getting phenomenal production from our middle Kaitlin Rahn early on,” Foster said. “And then the second set from our right side, Lily Mueller. Getting offense throughout the net really allows Alayna Pierce to also tee off sometimes.”
Charles said there was some good play from her team at times – Ava Carpenter had a few kills in the early parts of both matches.
“We just need to know our hitters and what they are capable of doing,” Charles said. “Overall individually I think the girls are doing well. We’ve just got to get back in the gym tomorrow and get back to business.”