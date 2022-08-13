2022 Daily Chronicle Boys Golf Preview: Five golfers to watch

Ethan Fischer, Sycamore, sr.: The returning low scorer from last year, Fischer was poised for a decent postseason run before a run-in with COVID-19 protocols cut his season short. He leads a group of experienced seniors that will try to push the Spartans further this year.
Gabe Gooch, Kaneland, sr.: Gooch probably has the most experience of any of the Knights coming back this year. No stranger to the low 40s, he’ll look to step up his game to replace the amount of talent Kaneland lost from its starting lineup.
T.J. Fontana, DeKalb, jr.: Fontana is a returning Daily Chronicle All-Area honorable mention selection from last year, and with most of the top scorers gone from last year, a lot of low scoring is going to fall to him.
Aiden Lange, DeKalb, so.: The team has only one senior this year, and coach Brad Kerkman said he’s excited for the sophomore class to step up. Lange shot in the low to mid 40s last year and had some tournaments in the low 80s as a freshman. He will need to be a second low-score threat behind Lange for the Barbs to be successful.
Ben Hintzsche, Hinckley-Big Rock, sr.: The expected No. 1 for the Royals, the multisport standout improved throughout the offseason and is expected to build off his 42.8 average and sectional berth last year.