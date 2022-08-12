2022 Daily Chronicle Girls Golf Preview Capsules

DeKalb-Sycamore co-op
Coach: Christian Thurwanger
Top returners: Brianna Chamoun, jr., Sycamore; Lauren Cohn, jr., Sycamore; Lexi Morrow, sr., DeKalb
Key newcomers: Samantha Maxwell, fr., Sycamore; Sarah Abuikhdair, fr., DeKalb
Worth noting: Sycamore and DeKalb haven’t had girls’ teams in the past, instead individual girls would compete on the boys’ squad, from the boys’ tees, until the postseason when they would compete as individuals. This year, the co-op will let the Barbs and Spartans compete as a team. Thurwanger said the team is pumped for the opportunity and features a state qualifier in Chamoun. Morrow and Cohn also had solid seasons for their clubs last year.
Kaneland Knights
Coach: Joe Hughes
Top returners: Katherine Marshall, sr.; Julia Skiba, sr.; Braelyn Davoust, jr.; Aeryn Hwang, jr.; Meredith Naab, sr.
Key newcomers: None
Worth noting: A force last season, the Knights should not lose a step in the Interstate 8. Marshall was the Daily Chronicle girls golfer of the year last season and has had a strong offseason of statewide and national tournaments to help boost her game. It’s a experience-heavy team with everyone carding a varsity score at some point last year.
Genoa-Kingston Cogs
Coach: Kyle Carbon and Mike Lauer
Top Returners: Aleia Lauer, jr.; Cortlyn Tetzloff, sr.; Taylor Rhoads, sr.; Ella Hensley, sr.
Key newcomers: Emma Rhoads, jr.; Bryce Boylen, sr.
The lowdown: Lauer is looking for a return to sectionals, at least. The staff thinks they can be competitive in the conference, but added that it’s pretty loaded. Still, getting 3-4 players out of the regional is the goal. Tetzloff and Rhoads are three-year varsity golfers.
Indian Creek Timberwolves
Coach: Leah Richardson
Top returners: Caroline Bend, sr.
Key newcomers: Taylor Schramer, jr.; Delilah Swedrock, jr.
Worth noting: The Timberwolves have only three golfers out this season, and Bend is the only one with experience. Schramaer and Swedrock both are relatively new to the sport, so the team is excited to see what they can add.
Hinckley-Big Rock Royals
Coach: Greg Jourdan
Top returners: Sammy Kerlen, sr.; Alyssa Swansen, sr.; Mya Bonoir, sr.
Key newcomers: Lilliana Martinez, jr.
Worth noting: Kerlen reached a regional in her first varsity season and returns to a very deep H-BR club – 16 golfers came out this year for the Royals team. Swanson is in her third year on varsity and Jourdan said Bonoir has made a leap. Jourdan said seniors Abby Entas and Della Harrod could fight for a spot on the team.