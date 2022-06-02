Daily Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Sycamore’s Ethan Storm

Ethan Storm, Sycamore
Baseball | Senior
Why Storm was selected
After blasting two home runs against Belvidere, the Sycamore pitcher tossed a one-hit shutout against Belvidere North as the Spartans won a regional title. In an online poll, he beat Kaneland pitcher Grace Algrim and DeKalb track and field athlete Toriano Tate.
On what was working:
“Last week I just tried slowing everything down, playing my own game. Mentally I just felt all there.”
On how the Spartans opened the playoffs:
“I thought we performed really well. We’ve been preparing for this and this is what our mind has been on. We just take it game-by-game. Defense has been great, hitting great.”
On how the regional performance builds into sectionals:
“It leaves us pretty confident. Coming in knowing we’re playing very well helps a lot, metally.”