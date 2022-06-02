June 02, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionNIU SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent Calendar
Prep Sports

Daily Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Sycamore’s Ethan Storm

By Eddie Carifio
Sycamore Ethan Storm (3) foul tips the ball during Wednesday’s June 1st game while taking on Wheaton St. Francis in Sycamore.

Sycamore Ethan Storm (3) foul tips the ball during Wednesday’s June 1st game while taking on Wheaton St. Francis in Sycamore.

Ethan Storm, Sycamore

Baseball | Senior

Why Storm was selected

After blasting two home runs against Belvidere, the Sycamore pitcher tossed a one-hit shutout against Belvidere North as the Spartans won a regional title. In an online poll, he beat Kaneland pitcher Grace Algrim and DeKalb track and field athlete Toriano Tate.

On what was working:

“Last week I just tried slowing everything down, playing my own game. Mentally I just felt all there.”

On how the Spartans opened the playoffs:

“I thought we performed really well. We’ve been preparing for this and this is what our mind has been on. We just take it game-by-game. Defense has been great, hitting great.”

On how the regional performance builds into sectionals:

“It leaves us pretty confident. Coming in knowing we’re playing very well helps a lot, metally.”