Boys track and field: DeKalb’s Toriano Tate in position to win Class 3A long jump state title

CHARLESTON – DeKalb senior Toriano Tate cannot wait to see what kind of long jump he can produce on a beautiful, warm, sunny day.

Although Tate did not fare poorly Friday with an overcast day and a wet track, leaping 7.04 meters to take the lead at the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Meet at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium.

Only two other jumpers were within a foot of Tate’s top jump (which converts to 23-1 1/4 feet). On Saturday, Tate can become the Barbs’ first boys track and field state champion since Scott Spangler won the Class AA pole vault in 1982.

“It was raining, it was slick. I had to take it slow and get a good jump,” said Tate, who was only about 6 inches off his career-best jump of 23-8. “It’s going to be sunny, it’ll be nice (in the finals).

“I wanted to get a good approach and set myself up good for tomorrow. It was all about the finals.”

Tate and Ethan Tierney, Michael Robinson and DeMarrea Davis also qualified in the 4x200-meter relay in 1:30.27, the fifth-fastest time. The Barbs missed out by four spots in the 4x100 relay.

“We came in really late (to the track) and had to rush and couldn’t really get mentally prepared,” Tate said. “I think we could have done way better.”

In Class 2A, Kaneland and Sycamore qualified in the 4x400 relay, where Kaneland had the preliminaries’ second-fastest time at 3:25.67. Richmond-Burton recorded a 3:22.96 for the fastest preliminary race.

Sycamore’s Caden Emmert advanced in three events for the finals, the 4x800, 800 and 4x400. The Spartans’ 4x200 relay also qualified.

“I’m pretty proud of (my day),” Emmert said. “I’m proud of the 800. The first 400, I was a little bit behind and got a little nervous. In the last 200, I started passing kids, so I’m happy with that.

“The 4x800 it was mainly that our first three guys were out with the leaders and set me up in a good position to race for the lead.”

Nicholas Kocher, Luis Garcia, Naif Al Harby and Emmert ran the 4x800. Kyle Huber, William Stewart, Alec Garcia and Emmert ran the 4x400.

Huber, Stewart, Alec Garcia and Jeffrey Oestreicher qualified in the 4x200.

“We’re fourth overall. We could have run a little bit better, but we always have tomorrow to run,” Oestreicher said. “We got out quick, took an early lead and held it and then just kept pushing the whole way.”

Kaneland’s Sam Gagne was pleased that after two narrow misses in the 4x100 and 4x200 that the Knights got one relay team into the finals.

Palmer Behrends, Chris Ruchaj, Jai Sekhon and Gagne won their heat of the 4x400.

“I liked that we had something to run for,” Gagne said. “We didn’t do as well as we wanted to in the 4x1 and 4x2, so we had to get things going for our team. We ran our hearts out in that last race.

“We get a little pregame huddle and get everybody’s mindset going. ‘Just run like we have all year.’ Jai gave me a great lead, great guy, he ran a great race. I knew I had to take off and hold that lead. I ran as hard as I can.”