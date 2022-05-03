Daily Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Genoa-Kingston’s Logan Neblock

Logan Neblock, Genoa-Kingston
Softball | Senior
Why Neblock was selected
The G-K slugger brought the lumber this week, going 7 for 14 with eight RBIs and four runs scored in four games for the Cogs. In an online poll, she beat Sycamore goalie Tayla Brannstrom, Kaneland track athlete Nathan Rebacz and DeKalb track athlete Riley Newport.
On what was working:
“Everything. I wasn’t necessarily in a slump the last couple weeks but I was not hitting the way I know I can and the way I want. I took the time over the last couple weekends to get a hitting lesson and get back to basics and remember everything to do that works well for me. I was just seeing meatballs at the plate the last couple games. I was getting good pitches, swinging good and making good contact. Really all I do is when girls get on in front of me I get them over. That’s all that matters to me.”
On how the year has gone for the Cogs:
“We’re doing really good. We’re knocking on the door against every team we play against. We had a player hurt last week and everything is different now, girls are in different positions. But we’re pulling through and have a shot to do some damage throughout the rest of the year. We’re a fundamentally sound team. I think we’re doing great.”
On what needs to click for the team to have a postseason run:
“The first couple innings for us are slower than we get that click in our head and everybody starts hitting. Then the fifth and sixth come around and we start to slow down again. As soon as we start o play we need to spark and keep it the entire game we will be able to compete with anybody in our conference. We can play and beat anybody if we get our bats going and keep them going throughout the whole game.”