Here’s who raised the most money in the DeKalb mayoral race

DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes, who is running for reelection, talks to a supporter Tuesday, April 1, 2025, during an election night watch party at Faranda's Banquets in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – Some candidates running for DeKalb mayor in the consolidated election this spring raised more campaign dollars than others, according to new campaign spending records recently released by the Illinois State Board of Elections.

Under state law, any individual or political committee receiving or spending campaign contributions of at least $5,000 over the course of the year is required to report them to the State Board of Elections.

The consolidated election took place on April 1, and the results were expected to be certified Tuesday.

In the race for DeKalb mayor were four candidates, including incumbent Cohen Barnes, Ward 7 Alderman John Walker, and Northern Illinois University employees Linh Nguyen and Kouame Sanan.

Barnes secured his bid for reelection. His campaign also out-fundraised his opponents, raising about $70,950, according to state records. His campaign spent about half, or $35,819 dollars, records show.

Barnes’ biggest donors came from area trade labor unions, records show. Those included electrical workers union political action committees IBEW Local 384 Political Action Fund, IBEW Local 384 Political Action Fund; and Laborers’ International Union of North America Local #32; Sheet Metal Workers Local 219 PAC Fund; and Chicago Land Operators Joint Labor-Management PAC.

Nguyen, who earned the second high vote tally but was unsuccessful in her bid for mayor, raised about $16,613 in campaign dollars, records show. Her campaign spent about $9,364, records show.

Nguyen’s biggest donors were David Juday of Sycamore, Dan Kenney of DeKalb, Democratic State Rep. Amy Briel of Ottawa, Sean Walters of DeKalb, and Carolyn Zasada, Ward 1 Alderwoman on the DeKalb City Council, and Douglas Moore of Sycamore, records show.

Sanan and Walker did not file campaign finance disclosures, according to a search of state elections records.