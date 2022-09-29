Early voting for Nov. 8 election starts Thursday in DeKalb County

Early voting for the Nov. 8 General election opens Thursday in DeKalb County.

Voters can cast their ballots in the Gathertorium at the Legislative Center, 200 N. Main St. in Sycamore. Early voting can be done from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additional weekend hours will open at the Legislative Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Oct. 29.

Voters should note that early voting at the Legislative Center will close early at noon Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 to prepare for the DeKalb County Board meetings, including the Committee of the Whole.

Early voting locations will expand throughout DeKalb County beginning Oct. 24. More information on dates and times can be found at dekalb.il.clerkserve.com.

Additional locations for early and grace period voting that will open Oct. 24 include the Kingston Friendship Center, 120 Main St. in Kingston, the DeKalb Township Building at 2323 S. Fourth St. in DeKalb, Northern Illinois University’s Holmes Student Center, in the gallery lounge and Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St. in Sandwich.

All early and grace period voting locations are available to all DeKalb County voters, according to the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office website.

Those who haven’t yet registered to vote in Illinois still have time. Residents can also register on election day, Nov. 8, at the clerk’s office’s Election Day Registration Center, the DeKalb County Administration Building at 110 E. Sycamore Road, according to the website. Those wishing to vote can also register at their polling place specific to where they live. To find your polling place, visit dekalbcounty.org.

DeKalb County clerk’s office sends out new voter cards to two polling places

The DeKalb County Clerk’s Office announced that it will mail out new voter ID cards to voters in the DeKalb’s fourth and fifth precincts.

The new ID cards will provide voters with easier access to their polling place on Nov. 8, according to a news release from the clerk’s office.

On Nov. 8 election day, DeKalb 4th precinct voters can go to vote at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb. Fifth precinct voters are now voting on election day at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road, DeKalb, according to the news release.

Voters are asked to take notice of their new polling place location on the ID card when they receive it.

For information, contact the DeKalb County Clerk’s Election office. The office’s phone number and other information is located on the ID card.