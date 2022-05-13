DeKalb County voter’s guide: Ways to vote ahead of June primary

SYCAMORE - Early in-person voting begins in just a week, but DeKalb County residents have a number of options to vote ahead of the June 28 primary election.

According to the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, in order to vote on a DeKalb County ballot you must be registered to vote with your current DeKalb County residential address.

Those registered also can vote in-person. Those who vote in the Primary election in June must declare a political party.

How to register to vote:

Residents can register to vote at the Office of the County Clerk at 110 E. Sycamore St., Sycamore, select banks, libraries, the Department of Motor Vehicles and most municipal buildings in DeKalb County.

The deadline to register to vote is May 31, although grace period voting will begin June 1 for those wishing to register up to election day.

Residents must be a U.S. citizen, 17 years or older on or before the election date and at least 18 during the General election in November. Residents must have a current DeKalb County residential address.

Those who wish to register online can do so with a paperless online voter application process on the state board of elections website, ova.elections.il.gov, which closes at 11:59 p.m. on June 12.

Vote by mail ballots

Those who wish to apply for a vote by mail ballot are asked to fill out a form which can be found at the clerk’s website form.

Voting by mail instructions can be found on dekalb.il.clerkserve.com. Those wishing to vote in the primary election must declare a political party.

The application asks to include the voter’s name, home address, address where they want the ballot to be mailed, party affiliation, and the voter’s signature.

The completed application must then be returned to the Election’s Office in Sycamore up to five days before the June 28 election. Drop-off boxes for mail-in ballots haven’t yet been identified, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

Vote by mail ballot offers voters a chance to fill out the form and request an official ballot sent to them ahead of election day.

If a voter doesn’t wish to vote by mail, they can discard the application and instead vote early or at their designated polling place on election day. To find their polling place, visit dekalbcounty.org/services.

Early voting

Early voting in Sycamore begins May 19 at the Legislative Center’s Gathertorium, 200 N. Main St. in Sycamore.

To find an early voting polling place and times to vote near you, go to dekalb.il.clerkserve.com.















