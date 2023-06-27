Mystery Diner in Sycamore: PJ’s Courthouse Tavern and Grille brings big flavors across the menu

SYCAMORE – From top to bottom, PJ’s Courthouse Tavern and Grille in Sycamore offers a large menu that doesn’t have a disappointment on it.

The pretzel nuggets and Guinness cheese dip at PJ's Courthouse Tavern and Grille in Sycamore.

Let’s start at the beginning with the pretzel bites with Guinness beer cheese sauce that we opened with as an appetizer. The pretzel bites were traditional, but the cheese (at a small up-charge) stole the show. It had a unique texture reminiscent of a cheese spread you find at grocery stores around the holidays. And the flavor was anything but standard, melding sharp cheese with the rich beer flavoring into something great.

The kids meal hot dog, which included a beverage and fries, hit the spot.

The kids meal corn dog bites were tasty.

As for our younger crew, the kids meals we ordered were eaten right away with no complaints. The hot dog and corn dog nuggets were on par with what you expect, and came with a side of fries. What also makes those meals stand out, at least from the perspective of a parent, is the inclusion of a drink – a rarity with kids meals these days, especially ones that cost only $6.

The Wisconsin Capitol burger was an exceptional selection at PJ's Courthouse Tavern and Grille in Sycamore.

The Wisconsin Capitol burger was exceptionally tasty. Using three types of cheeses, it really popped with fresh flavors. From the bun to the meat to the cheese, the quality of ingredients definitely took it up a notch.

The Buffalo chicken wrap was delicious and not overly spicy.

Which brings us to the portion of the offerings that registered on the spiciness scale. The Buffalo chicken wrap was a great pick, with about average heat. What helps set it apart, as strange as it sounds, is how well constructed it was. It held together despite being loaded with a lot of chicken along with all the complementary ingredients. There were no bites of just tortilla. Some folks may prefer a slightly spicier take, but the wrap was excellent.

We also tried the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich. The heat level again embraced a more measured approach, a tad milder than expected, especially for a notoriously hot sandwich that gives an establishment a little leeway in trotting out something of above-average spice. But it was a great option, nonetheless. It was incredibly crispy, fried to perfection, and, most impressive of all, had flavor that went beyond just heat. It was served with a side of spicy mayo that wasn’t as fiery as we expected, but still added to the overall sandwich.

PJ's Courthouse Tavern and Grille in Sycamore

It didn’t really matter what we ordered at PJ’s Courthouse Tavern and Grille. Kids meals or spicy food, appetizer or entree, basic or complex, the options all exceeded expectations.

• The Mystery Diner is an employee at the Daily Chronicle. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. The Mystery Diner visits a different restaurant and then reports on the experience. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: PJ’s Courthouse Tavern and Grille

WHERE: 202 W. State St., Sycamore

PHONE: 815-895-9253

INFORMATION: pjscourthouse.com