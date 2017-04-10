DeKalb County area police reports: April 9, 2017

Northern Illinois University

Tai T. Le, 21, of the 1400 block of Ashland Avenue, Des Plaines, was charged Friday, March 31, with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Midori M. I. Sakagawa, 20, of the 400 block of Russell Road, DeKalb, was charged Friday, March 31, with underage consumption of alcohol.

Paris M. L. Johnson, 23, of the 700 block of Regent Drive, DeKalb, was charged Monday, April 3, with battery.

DeKalb city

James N. Cavenagh, 27, of the 100 block of Dodge Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, April 2, with possession of a controlled substance.

Curtis W. Fisher, 64, of the 700 block of South Third Street, DeKalb, was charged Friday, March 31, with possession of marijuana.

Lisa D. Fisher, 60, of the 700 block of South Third Street, DeKalb, was charged Friday, March 31, with possession of marijuana.

Coleman M. Mitchell, 32, of the 2300 block of Eves Cir E, DeKalb, was charged Friday, March 31, with reckless driving.

Micayla D. Collins, 21, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday, March 31, with battery causing bodily harm.

Elizabeth D. Small, 19, of the 300 block of Heatherfield Lane, DeKalb, was charged Friday, March 31, with retail theft.

Shonita E. Jones, 22, of the 7200 block of South Champlain Avenue, Chicago, was charged Friday, March 31, with soliciting without a license.

Rebecca L. Garcia, 21, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday, March 31, with possession of marijuana and criminal trespass to land.

Cristy L. Piwowar, 38, of the 1000 block of Quail Run, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, April 1, with domestic battery.

Chavonne A. Tatum, 32, of the 300 block of Longvalley Lane, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, April 1, with criminal damage to property.

Anthony M. Sanchez, 26, of the 1300 block of West Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, April 1, with domestic battery.

Oswaldo S. Garcia, 36, of the 1500 block of Reserve Lane, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, April 2, with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Austin M. Green, 19, of the 16500 block of Church Road, Minooka, was charged Sunday, April 2, with possession of drug paraphernalia.