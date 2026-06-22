Indian Creek student earns engineering scholarship

Indian Creek High School senior Bethany Odle receiving the 2026 Cordogan Clark and Associates “Built Environment” Scholarship (Photo provided by Cordogan Clark & Associates )

Indian Creek High School senior Bethany Odle was named a 2026 recipient of the Cordogan Clark and Associates “Built Environment” Scholarship.

The $1,000 scholarship recognizes Odle’s leadership, academic performance, school community service and reflection on how educational spaces support student success.

Odle reflected on the ways Indian Creek High School’s environment supported her academic growth and daily student experience in her application essay.

“The built environment has played a significant role in my educational experience through many different components such as the bright paint colors, cozy library, spacious locker room, and clean air quality.” Odle wrote in the essay shared in a news release.

Odle earned a CPA of 3.96 and completed college-level coursework as a Kishwaukee College dual enrollment student. She will graduate with an associate degree and balanced academics, leadership roles and extracurricular involvement.

Odle served as the Indian Creek High School Student Council president and Class of 2026 vice president. She is a member of 4–H, the National Honor Society, community volunteer efforts and academic and service initiatives. Odle also was a member of the volleyball, softball and basketball teams. She demonstrated a strong work ethic in several positions, including at Steward Elementary School and Flanagan State Bank.

She intends to study business management at Northern Illinois University.

Cordogan Clark and Associates awards the Built Environment Scholarship to graduating seniors from school districts the firm partnered with annually. The scholarship supports students whose academic achievements and personal values reflect the impact of well-designed learning environments.