Rural town hall series kicks off in Hinckley, with more stops planned this summer

Anna Wilhelmi, candidate for County Board speaking passionately about the value and history of the DeKalb County Nursing home and why she is running for this office. Wilhelmi spoke of property taxes and the impact of the assessed values going up in DeKalb County, and the lowering of the tax rate to help DeKalb County families and homeowners. (Photo Provided By Anna Wilhelmi )

As the midterm election approaches this fall, some candidates vying for office are looking to get to know rural DeKalb County voters at a series of townhalls.

On Tuesday, Anna Wilhelmi, a Democratic candidate for DeKalb County Board, kicked off her first in a series of four rural townhalls at the Hinckley Community Building, according to a news release.

“It is so important that we look community members in the eye and talk through issues and questions and discuss differences in person,” Wilhelmi said in a release. “We want to engage in those hard conversations. People want to be heard by those that will represent them. This is the exact forum to do that, and to meet your candidates and ask them hard questions. I love my neighbors, and we have more in common than what separates us.”

The event featured special guest appearances from fellow Democrats Sarah Mertens for State Senate, Doug Janicke for DeKalb County Clerk, and Derek Shaw for DeKalb County Treasurer.

Additional townhalls are set to take place on June 30, July 14, and July 21, with each beginning at 6 p.m.

The June 30 town hall will be held at the Waterman Community Center, 160 W. Lincoln Highway in Waterman.

Special guest speakers will include Amy “Murri” Briel for State Representative, Nolan Kemp for State Representative, Ernie Marcelain for State Senate, Doug Janicke for County Clerk and Derek Shaw for County Treasurer.

The July 14 town hall will take place at Shabbona Resource Bank, 102 S. Indian Road in Shabbona.

Special guest speakers will include Nolan Kemp for State Representative.

The July 21 town hall will be held at Somonauk Resource Bank, 650 E. Market Street in Somonauk.

Special guest speakers will include Veronica Garcia Martinez for State Representative, Ernie Marcelain for State Senate, Doug Janicke for County Clerk, and Caroline McCree for State Representative.

All are welcome to attend.

Wilhelmi lives in Earlville and has been practicing law for 30 years and is a general practitioner in the areas of real estate, criminal defense, election law, and other civil practice areas.