Grundy County Fair kicks off Wednesday, July 8

Kids take to the track for Cheryl Hryn Racing's annual Power Wheel Racing at the Grundy County Fair on Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy County Fair will return to the Grundy County Fairgrounds starting in the morning Wednesday, July 8.

This year’s fair moves off the weekend of the 4th of July, but that doesn’t make it any less festive: The events start earlier in the day Wednesday, with a craft and vendors show beginning at 9 a.m.

Each day of the fair will feature pony and camel rides, a petting zoo, performances from Magic Matt, an Agri-Adventure Zone, and arts and crafts projects.

Here is the schedule for the fair:

Wednesday

9 a.m.: Craft and vendors show

2 p.m.: Performances by the Rielly Sanders Vocal Studio

3 p.m.: Touch a Truck

4 p.m.: Carnival opens

5 p.m.: Soundz Good DJ

6:30 p.m.: Kiddie tractor pulls

8 p.m.: Karaoke by “Big Daddy”

Thursday

9 a.m.: Craft and vendors show

3 p.m.: Whimsy Face Painting

4 p.m.: Carnival opens

5 p.m.: Power Wheel racing

5 p.m.: Hog Calling Contest

5 p.m.: Power Wheels and Juice Box racing

6 p.m.: Name That Tune game show

7 p.m.: Chicken Bingo

8 p.m.: Karaoke by “Big Daddy”

Friday

9 a.m.: Horse and Pony show

9 a.m.: Craft and vendors show

1 p.m.: Duck herding

3 p.m.: Soundz Good DJ

3 p.m.: Friday Night Races- pit gates open

3 p.m.: Carnival opens

5 p.m.: Grandstands open for the Friday Night Races

6 p.m.: Soundz Good DJ

7 p.m.: Friday Night Races begin

Saturday

9 a.m.: Horse and Pony show

9 a.m.: Craft and vendors show

10 a.m.: Registration for the Bags Tournament begins

12 p.m.: Soundz Good DJ

1 p.m.: Carnival opens

1 p.m.: Whimsy Face Painting

1 p.m.: Bags Tournament begins

2 p.m.: Chicken Bingo

5 p.m.: Demolition Derby

7 p.m.: Icons of Country Music Tribute Band

Sunday