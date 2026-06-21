Byron Museum Quilt Show is July 10-12

The Byron Museum’s 39th annual quilt show will be held during ByronFest on July 10, 11 and 12.

The museum is seeking area quilters and collectors to display their fabric works of art. Quilt show hours are Friday, July 10, from 5-8 p.m.; Saturday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, July 12, from 11 a.m. to noon.

First-place winners in 10 categories will win cash prizes. Quilt registration begins June 17 and ends July 8 at 3 p.m.

Entries will be accepted at the museum during normal museum hours Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost to enter the quilt show is $5 for each item to be judged. There is no fee to enter Just For Show items that will not compete for awards.

Items will be selected for awards by a judge and viewers will also have an opportunity to vote on their favorite quilt or wall hanging to win a “People’s Choice” award at the end of ByronFest. The main categories include antique quilts, wearable art, wall hangings, Just for Show and quilts identified by technique, such as hand, machine and commercially quilted. Cash prizes and blue ribbons will be awarded for first place in each of the categories and ribbons awarded to second- and third-place winners.

If you are able to volunteer or have any questions, call the museum from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at 815-234-5031 or send an e-mail to director@byronmuseum.org.

The Byron Museum of History is located at 110 N. Union St. in Byron.