Romeoville police, fire partner with mental health services organization to victim trauma

The Romeoville police and fire departments announced this week that they have partnered with the Association for Individual Development (AID) to strengthen the village’s victim services program.

The Victim Services Program is a local resources that “provides crisis intervention, counseling, advocacy, and follow up support to residents experiencing trauma, mental health crises, domestic violence, substance use challenges, and other significant life events,” according to the statement.

By partnering with AID, the village will ensure a full-time, on-site victims services case manager will be available for residents. This case manager will be dedicated exclusively to Romeoville through AID and will be supported by round-the-clock on-call response for police and fire personnel, the village said.

“This partnership strengthens the village’s ability to assist vulnerable individuals, enhances availability and contacts in obtaining sustained assistance for opioid abuse, and improves long-term outcomes for individuals and families,” the village said in its announcement.

The AID partnership will be completely funded by the Opioid Settlement Fund, money provided by drug manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacies following nation-wide litigation related to the opioid epidemic.

“AID will be a tremendous help to our residents in their time of need,” said Mayor John Noak.

AID has been active supporting people with disabilities in the Chicago suburbs for 65 years.