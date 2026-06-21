Sterling Park District: Keep kids active to avoid screen burnout

As summer reaches its midpoint, many families find themselves facing a familiar challenge: balancing screen time with physical activity.

While tablets, gaming systems and smartphones can help pass the time, too much screen use can leave kids feeling disconnected, inactive and less engaged with the world around them.

Experts recommend that children spend time each day participating in physical activity, social interaction and unstructured outdoor play. Not only does regular movement support physical health, but it can also improve mood, reduce stress and help maintain healthy sleep habits.

Sterling Park District offers plenty of opportunities for families to break away from screens and reconnect through recreation. Parks, playgrounds, trails and organized activities provide an accessible way for children to stay active while enjoying the summer weather.

The park district offers a variety of options for families looking to add more activity to their summer routine. Whether it’s spending time at a neighborhood park, participating in sports and recreational programs, or trying new activities with friends, these opportunities encourage healthy habits while creating lasting memories.

Parents can also help prevent screen burnout by setting daily limits on device use, scheduling outdoor family activities and encouraging children to explore hobbies that don’t involve a screen. Even simple activities like walking, biking, playing catch or visiting a local playground can make a meaningful difference.

As summer continues, families don’t need to eliminate screen time entirely. Instead, finding a healthy balance between technology and active recreation can help children stay energized, engaged and connected to their community.

With parks, programs and recreational spaces available throughout the community, Sterling Park District remains an important resource for families looking to make the most of the remaining weeks of summer.

For more information on opportunities at Sterling Park District, visit www.sterlingparks.org.