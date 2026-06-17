New scholarship supports students, faculty at DeKalb St. Mary School

The St. Therese Little Flower Fund has been established at the DeKalb County Community Foundation to support students and faculty at St. Mary School in DeKalb who demonstrate kindness, compassion and a commitment to serving others.

Inspired by St. Therese of Lisieux, who believed in doing small things with great love, the Fund recognizes individuals who live out her “little way” through everyday acts of care, kindness and compassion, according to a news release from the Foundation.

These quiet, meaningful actions can have a lasting impact on others and reflect a deep sense of faith and purpose.

”Recognizing acts of kindness among children and adults helps reinforce such behavior and builds an even greater sense of community,” said Community Foundation Executive Director Dan Templin in a news release. “We are pleased to partner with donors in recognizing goodness grounded in humble faith.”

The St. Therese Little Flower Fund supports St. Mary School in DeKalb students demonstrating kindness, compassion and service commitment (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

The fund was created in memory of Joseph and Dorothy Fuss, whose lives reflected the same spirit of humility, love and devotion to the Lord.

Each year, the fund will financially support two awards administered by St. Mary School DeKalb: One to a student and one to a faculty member who model these values.

The student award will support tuition for the following school year, while the faculty award will recognize a staff member who best lives out the “little way” in both the classroom and the entire school community, the release states.

Through this fund, the donors hope to encourage a greater appreciation for the importance of small acts of kindness and to support the ongoing work of St. Mary School.

The St. Therese Little Flower Fund supports St. Mary School in DeKalb students demonstrating kindness, compassion and service commitment (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

Guided by their faith and love of the Lord, they hope to inspire others to serve with compassion and care. They also hope to ease the financial burden for families and show appreciation for educators who dedicate themselves to their students.

The Community Foundation offers donor-advised funds as a flexible and accessible way for individuals and families to support the causes they care about. Through the fund, donors can recommend grants to nonprofit organizations over time.

Donations to any eligible fund at the Community Foundation, including the St. Therese Little Flower Fund, can be made online at dekalbccf.org/donate or by mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Avenue, Sycamore. For questions contact Dan Templin at 815-748-5383 or dan@dekalbccf.org.