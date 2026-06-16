DeKalb County students awarded Kishwaukee orchestra scholarships

The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra recently awarded its Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra High School Senior Musician Scholarship to four Sycamore, DeKalb and Sandwich high school students.

The scholarships were presented to Carina Swanson of Sandwich High School, Jaden Teague-Núñez of DeKalb High School and Noah Bradac and Marlie Colness of Sycamore High School.

Swanson will study music therapy at Illinois State University.

“Music felt like the only place I could truly express myself, and because of the acceptance and emotional support of my community, I found my voice and my passion,” Swanson said in a news release. “Knowing that my passion inspired others to continue their own musical pathway is better than any award, recognition or achievement I have ever received.”

Carina Swanson of Sandwich High School receives a Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra High School Senior Musician Scholarship from orchestra Music Director Linc Smelser. (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra )

Bradac plans on majoring in commercial music – audio engineering technology at Belmont University.

“Music has helped me give back to my community, brought me some of my closest friends, and given me an avenue through which I can express myself,” Bradac also said in the news release. “Playing music is one of the most meaningful parts of my life, and I intend to keep making music with people for the rest of my life.”

Noah Bradac of Sycamore High School receives a Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra High School Senior Musician Scholarship from orchestra Music Director Linc Smelser. (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra )

Teague-Núñez is studying music performance in steelpan at Northern Illinois University.

“I have been featured as a guest soloist with ensembles all around the world, however, none of that would give me the pleasant experiences that I had participating as a student in a high school music ensemble,” Teague-Núñez said in the news release. “I strive to further grow the limits of the steelpan and introduce other people to this amazing instrument.”

Jaden Teague-Núñez of DeKalb High School receives a Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra High School Senior Musician Scholarship from orchestra Music Director Linc Smelser. (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra )

Colness will major in violin performance at the Cleveland Institute of Music.

“Music has always been my way of expressing my thoughts and emotions without using words. It is my way of processing these emotions, as well as helping myself and my audiences heal through difficult or confusing times,” Colness said in the release. “There is a truly special kind of growth that only happens when you are surrounded by peers who are equally dedicated to their craft, and I look forward to contributing my voice to that collective sound.”

The orchestra awards the scholarships to musicians graduating from DeKalb County high schools annually. The students must have participated in high school instrumental music ensembles and will be college instrumental music ensemble members. The scholarship also supports the students’ continuing education and musical development.

For information, visit kishorchestra.org/scholarships.